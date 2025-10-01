As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season, head coach Nick Nurse is calling on Paul George to serve not only as a contributor on the court but also as a mentor for the team's younger talent.

Speaking on the latest episode of PHLY Sports, Nurse emphasized the importance of veteran leadership during a transitional period for the franchise. With rookie VJ Edgecombe and second-year forward Justin Edwards in the fold, Nurse is urging established players — particularly George — to take a proactive role in guiding their development.

“Let’s start with the vets. First of all, I think that they are here, especially with so many young guys, in a capacity to teach, right?” Nurse said. “They need to teach these guys how to be pros, kind of some ins and outs of the league. I sat down with Paul George for a long time the other day and I was like listen, you are a great like defensive player and there's a lot of tricks, anticipation things, like you need to teach these guys this like quick. Teach them how to, you know, the cheat codes or whatever they are to get them up to speed quicker.”

Nick Nurse sees Paul George as vital mentor for developing 76ers core

George, 35, is entering his second season with Philadelphia after signing a four-year, $212 million deal in the 2024 offseason. The nine-time All-Star was the team’s marquee acquisition last summer but endured an underwhelming debut campaign due to injuries. He appeared in just 41 games, posting averages of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 43% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc.

With the 76ers continuing to retool around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the franchise is integrating promising young talent into its rotation. Edgecombe and Edwards are expected to compete for meaningful minutes as the team looks to develop a sustainable core beyond its veteran pillars.

Nurse’s comments signal a strategic push to utilize George’s experience as a tool for acceleration, especially on the defensive end. The coach’s emphasis on teaching “cheat codes” and habits reflects a broader shift in the organization’s development model as it balances win-now expectations with long-term growth.

Philadelphia is set to open the 2025-26 regular season on Wednesday, October 22, with a road matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The game marks the start of a critical campaign in which George’s impact, both on and off the floor, may be just as significant as his stat line.