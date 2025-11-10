Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a blunt assessment of his team following a 114-83 blowout win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was transparent, revealing that his team hadn't found its identity amid the 2025-26 Warriors' many veteran and rookie additions in 2025, including Jimmy Butler. In his first full regular season with Golden State, he's averaging 18.9 points on an efficient 50.4% shooting, including 40.9% from deep.

However, finding continuity as a team has been a struggle, as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reflected after Sunday's loss, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“We're not playing very well, clearly. We had a great fourth quarter, end of third, and then, fourth quarter, the ball started moving, there was some flow. But, overall, we haven’t played really well,” Kerr said. “But I’m very confident in this team. It's going to be a tough trip. As you mentioned, two back-to-backs — we kind of felt like getting through this early part of the schedule in one piece and, if we're healthy, win our share of games. It sets up the rest of the season well.

“Obviously, we gave a couple of games away. But, all in all, we're pretty healthy, and we're going to get there. I can picture the team. I can see what kind of team we’re going to be. But we don’t really have our identity yet,” Kerr concluded.

Butler's 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals led the shorthanded Warriors to victory. With All-Star Stephen Curry ruled out, Brandin Pofziemski added 14 points in the starting lineup, while rookie Will Richard's 15 points led the bench against the Pacers.

Jimmy Butler advice for Jonathan Kuminga after Warriors win

After Sunday's win, Warriors veteran Jimmy Butler offered advice to Jonathan Kuminga, who struggled against the Pacers. Kuminga finished with five points on 1-for-9 attempts, including 0-for-5 from deep, which Butler says led to an invite to his house after the game.

“He's actually going to come over to my house for dinner right now,” Butler said. “But the thing that I tell you and I tell him – you're not going to play great every night. You're not going to play bad every night either. But you don't ever get too high whenever you score 79 points, and you don't ever get too low when you score two [points].

“You stay right in the middle and you keep working. Keep doing what you're supposed to be doing every single day. And those days, they'll even out.”

The Warriors will face the Thunder on Tuesday.