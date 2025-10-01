Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Jared McCain underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb. He suffered this injury during an offseason workout before training camp on Thursday and saw multiple specialists to determine the best path for immediate recovery.

After consulting with doctors and team medical personnel, the Sixers and McCain elected to undergo surgery, which will sideline the recent first-round pick for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

The good news is that this doesn't appear to be a long-term injury that will severely limit McCain for the entire year. As the team announced on Wednesday morning, he will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, with further updates on his status to come then.

Based on the recent history of this injury and surgery for NBA players, the normal timeline for UCL thumb surgery is four to six weeks before ramping up basketball activities.

Anfernee Simons missed exactly six weeks and a total of 18 games when he suffered the same injury at the start of the 2023-24 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody underwent surgery in May this offseason for a torn UCL in his right thumb and was back on the court working out after six weeks.

If McCain is to miss exactly six weeks like some of his counterparts have through the years, his tentative return would be on November 12, meaning he would miss the first 11 games of the regular season. Of course, there is a chance Simons returns before six weeks, but his status at this time is still to be determined.

In 23 games during his rookie season, McCain averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range. He was the favorite for the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year award before suffering a season-ending left knee surgery to address a torn meniscus.

Once again, injuries are limiting the 76ers' potential.

Joel Embiid enters training camp looking like he is in much better shape compared to previous years, yet there are still questions about whether he's actually 100 percent entering the new season and if his knees will hold up.

Paul George also has injury concerns of his own, as he underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in July and is still recovering at the start of training camp. There has not been any clarity on whether he will be ready for the start of the season when the Sixers play the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22 in TD Garden.

With McCain sidelined to begin the new year, rookie third-overall pick VJ Edgecombe will see an elevated role immediately next to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. The 76ers will also lean on Quentin Grimes, who is expected to end his restricted free agency standoff with the team on Wednesday by either accepting his qualifying offer or receiving an inflated one-year deal.

The 76ers won't have a clear timeframe on when McCain will make his season debut until he is re-evaluated on Oct. 29. Further details will be provided by the team then.