Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse seemed to indicate who the franchise was already interested in with the No. 3 overall pick. This year's NBA Draft Lottery was one of the most dramatic in recent history. The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world, grabbing the No. 1 pick and presumably generational talent Cooper Flagg. While that news made most of the headlines, one of the underlying stories was whether Philadelphia would keep its pick, which was set to go to the Oklahoma City Thunder but was top-6 protected.

Going into the season, the 76ers did not plan to drop to the No. 3 overall selection. But after a disastrous regular season, this news is a bright light for a franchise increasingly feeling more uncertain about its future. Nurse, in a recent interview on the Mike Gill Show, alluded to the player the 76ers already have their sights set on.

“[Everyone knows] who’s going number one, and then we got one team that can pick one of the two other guys that we want—so we have a couple [players available to choose from] and we’re in good shape.”

The 76ers have a chance to run it back with an incredibly talented new addition

This NBA Draft has seemingly been set at the top for a while. The presumption is that Flagg will go No. 1 to the Mavericks, and then after that, most mock drafts have a pair of Rutgers players going two and three. Those players are point guard Dylan Harper and small forward Ace Bailey. The two teenagers are phenomenal prospects who, without question, would have been the No. 1 pick in last year's draft. Dylan Harper is a true point guard with the size to defend wings and would fit in perfectly with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

This addition would allow Maxey to be more of a combo guard rather than having to run the offense every time. Ace Bailey, on the other hand, is a little more of a raw prospect than Harper and would also project to be an immediate contributor. The 6'10 “forward is a dynamic shot maker with the tools to become an elite wing defender. And Philadelphia desperately needs more youth and versatility in its wing rotation, especially with Paul George's struggles in the City of Brotherly Love so far. If the aging nine-time All-Star does not have a major bounce-back year, his contract is on pace to be one of the worst in the NBA.

Overall, the 76ers needed this kind of news. Of course, there's the overcasting shadow of Joel Embiid's uncertain health status going forward, but it looks like this franchise is trending in the right direction.