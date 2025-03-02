The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night without several key players, namely Joel Embiid. There’s also a chance that Paul George will be inactive for the matchup at the Wells Fargo Center.

George is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to left groin tightness. He played 38 minutes of the Sixers' win over the Golden State Warriors, notching 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three stocks on 6-13 shooting from the field.

The Sixers surely prefer that George plays, as they are putting any focus on tanking to retain their protected draft pick by the wayside. They’re looking to make a push for the playoffs, though they may still hold George out if he's too limited by the injury.

Paul George listed as questionable for 76ers' game vs. Trail Blazers

George has dealt with various injuries throughout his first season with the 76ers, including groin tightness and two knee hyperextensions. He's also still dealing with a left pinky finger injury that he has to wear a splint for. He has played (and started) in each of the last 10 games for Philly, trying to keep the 21-38 team in the race for the play-in.

The 76ers have already ruled out Embiid (left knee injury management), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery). Guerschon Yabusele (eye; protective glasses) is listed as available after making his return from a one-game absence in Philly's last game. Tyrese Maxey, despite dealing with a tricky finger injury, is not listed.

The Trail Blazers will be on the second night of a back-to-back after facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Jerami Grant (right knee tendinitis), Deandre Ayton (left calf strain), Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams III (left knee sprain) did not play while Deni Avdija played despite a left quad contusion.