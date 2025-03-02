As Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's regular season comes to an end, a new report says the 2023 MVP bypassed 76ers president Daryl Morey to discuss his knee injury with team owner, Josh Harris. Embiid has been vocal about the next step in his recovery, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Embiid approached Harris about his recovery process recently, per Charania.

“This all came to a head over the last couple of weeks. Specifically, what I'm told: Joel Embiid went directly to 76ers owner Josh Harris about the state of his knee, and about where the realization he's at with what's in the best interest of him, the organization as far as the potential shutdown,” Charania reported. “Remember, Josh Harris owes Joel Embiid up to $300 million over the next five seasons.”

What's next for Joel Embiid, 76ers?

ESPN's Shams Charania adds 76ers center Joel Embiid hasn't been on the same page with the team's medical staff, and potentially president Daryl Morey for over a month.

The differences will need to be sorted out before the organization decides what to do next.

“The backdrop to all this is that over the last month we've seen fundamental differences between Joel Embiid and the 76ers as far as Embiid believing that he needs a different treatment approach for this versus the 76ers feeling you play on it, get in better condition, and you could continue on this year,” Charania added. “This has been a situation the 76ers have been dealing with all season, and they've managed the swelling in multiple different ways, including injections monthly just to get him on the court.

“But here they are in lockstep. This is all about getting Joel Embiid back on the court in the best, sustainable way, and they are in lockstep about that,” Charania concluded.

The four years remaining on Embiid's contract could lead to a ‘medical retirement', depending on how the organization decides to proceed.