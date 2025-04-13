PHILADELPHIA — Paul George still believes the Philadelphia 76ers can be a title contender in the years to come. The 2024-25 season, the veteran star said, didn’t offer them a chance to show it because of all the injuries they faced.

“I think we were just in scramble all year. To be honest, I think we were just in scramble,” he said. “One player comes in, one player goes out, and it was just that cycle all season long. I give Coach [Nick] Nurse a ton of credit for just picking up pieces, literally, and trying to figure this thing out as we were going throughout the year. It was just no consistency in terms of lineups, personnel and who was on the floor in general.”

George's knee hyperextension in the preseason was the first of many injury problems he and the 76ers faced this season. Joel Embiid's never-ending knee issues sank hopes of a championship while George's injuries and inconsistent play sank hopes of even making the playoffs. At 16.2 points per game and a true shooting percentage of 54.3, he played way below the star-quality level he was paid and expected to perform at.

Nearly a month since he was ruled out for the rest of the season, George said his left pinky finger tendon injury is “non-existent as far as the limitations,” his groin injury has taken some more time and his left knee injury is “trending in the right direction.” His preparation for next season shouldn’t be impeded.

Unless a team out there believes he’s still got some star upside left or the Sixers decide to attach draft picks to him and offload his contract, PG-8 is going to be a big part of the team next season. Leaving behind what he said was “one of the toughest seasons for me” for on-and off-court reasons will help, but will it be enough to get Philadelphia on the championship-contending track it hopes to be on?

Paul George reflects on first season with 76ers and team's future

“I think we can be a team in the future that can compete for a championship,” George said. But in games that Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey played, the Sixers went just 7-8. The impact of the trio's inability to stay healthy together for a prolonged stretch notwithstanding, it's a disappointing result that inspires little confidence, especially given the uncertainty around Embiid's knee.

“I think continuity, identity, knowing who we are when we step on that floor. I think that just carries us through the whole — carries us through a game,” George said. “I've always preached that, when the team has an identity, they know who they are, they play like they know who they are and you know. I think that's just who we gotta find as a team.”

George isn’t content to let a season like this happen again. He said he's had conversations with Embiid and Maxey about connecting this offseason. He mentioned how young talent like Jared McCain, Justin Edwards and Ricky Council IV — on top of the top-six-protected first-round pick the team hopes to keep — can keep them moving forward.

Learning to play with Embiid, George explained, is of the utmost importance.

“I haven't played with someone as dominant and as good at that position as Joel is on both sides of the floor,” he said. “And that was an adjustment for me. So with that, you have see it for what it is. I pride myself on being able to play in any situation, in every situation, whether it's on the ball, whether it's off the ball.”

No one expected the Sixers to be this bad this season. Paul George was part of that problem. The team hopes he can be a major part of the solution, too.

“I do expect a better season. I expect a better turnaround for myself, for this team,” he said.