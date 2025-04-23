The Philadelphia 76ers had a nightmare 2024-25 season, missing out on the playoffs by a long shot. The health of their three stars — Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey — was also an issue. PG's first campaign with the team also couldn't have gone any worse.

But George, Embiid, and Maxey are determined to improve for 2024-25. PG revealed that the Philly Big 3 plan to spend a lot of time together this offseason to find more chemistry and build their relationship.

Via Keith Pompey:

“I think that’s very important,” George said. “We’ve already talked about seeing each other, where we’re going to be this summer. So we’ve already had those conversations about connecting once the season’s over. I think it’s very important.

“I don’t think it’s healthy to go two, three months before seeing each other, regardless of if we’re checking in over the phone. It’s just different seeing each other.”

PG played in just 41 contests this past season, averaging 16.2 ppg. Considering how much money the 76ers gave him in free agency, the veteran's performance was a sheer disappointment to this passionate fanbase. Regardless, he is focused on getting better.

Maxey echoed PG's sentiment about strengthening their relationship, both on and off the court:

“I said this at the beginning of the year, like at media day,” he said. “I said, ‘Listen, right now, we’re just names on a paper.’ And that’s a fact. I mean, we’ve got to see how it gets put together, how it doesn’t get put together. Who works with who? Who doesn’t work with who?”

In fairness, the Big 3 only played 15 games together, but it wasn't pretty. They had a 7-8 record during that span. Being on the court at the same time will help them figure out the best way to succeed alongside one another, but there's no time to waste.

The 76ers want to win now, and it depends on their stars.