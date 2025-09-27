Philadelphia 76ers veteran Paul George underwent knee surgery ahead of 2025-26 — he's entering the upcoming season with something to prove. Coming off of a injury-riddled season where George missed half of the 82 regular-season games while averaging 16.2 points on 43.0% shooting — a steep decline from his All-Star year the season prior — Paul says he can still play at a high level.

Entering his second season with the 76ers, George says health is critical to his success, he said, during Media Day, per Oh No He Didn't's X, formerly Twitter.

“Getting healthy, I'm the Paul George that the 76ers went out and signed. I do think I still got a lot of game in me, playing at a high level. That's still who I am,” George said. “I gotta get healthy to get to that point. But I won't be — I don't think — a part of camp going into it but I do have a voice in being a part of the team to help the young guys in touch that point early on into the season to start out.”

George played only 41 games due to a left knee and groin injury that hindered his play throughout the season while the 76ers had high hopes for their free agent signee. Then, George suffered a left knee injury during an offseason workout in July, which led to a “cleanup” procedure that did not involve major ligaments or the meniscus to the left knee that's plagued his performance over the year.

Sixers fans are hoping George will return to the 22.6 points on 47.1% shooting, including 41.3% from deep version from 2023-24, his last ninth and last All-Star season.

While he's going to miss training camp before the upcoming season, George's successful knee surgery is a positive sign for the 76ers. Perhaps the linging injury will vastly improve ahead of an exciting season, considering the upside in the third overall pick, VJ Edgecombe, coming into the fold.

Early rookie of the Year Candidate Jared McCain, who missed the majority of last season with a torn meniscus, suffered a minor setback in his UCL tear, but is expected to return in four to six weeks.