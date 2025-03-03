The New York Knicks made an addition to their roster on Monday.

The Knicks signed forward MarJon Beauchamp on a two-way contract, his agents told ESPN's Shams Charania. Beauchamp last played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

In his third year in the NBA, Beauchamp has averaged 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game after 129 appearances. Milwaukee selected him with the 24th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, putting up 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds as a rookie.

What's next for Knicks after MarJon Beauchamp signing

The New York Knicks' signing of MarJon Beauchamp provides depth in the team's frontcourt.

While the chance of him having a significant role is unlikely, Beauchamp adds insurance to a group that will have players available to play if injuries occur in the starting rotation.

The Knicks are currently in rhythm, having an active three-game win streak while going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby have been key to their recent success. Their ability to come together as the starting five has allowed the team to continue their growth as one of the Eastern Conference's best units.

New York has a 40-20 record on the season, boasting the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. In the top three, they are 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics and 10 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After Sunday's overtime win over the Miami Heat, the Knicks will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.