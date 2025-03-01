The Philadelphia 76ers used one of their two-way contracts on a former player of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia signed 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino on a two-way deal Friday, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. They will waive two-way wing David Roddy to make room for the former Laker, 76ers reporter Adam Aaronson confirmed.

Hood-Schifino mainly had a reserve role throughout his stint with the Lakers. He appeared in 23 games, averaging 1.7 points per contest. He was part of the trade that had Los Angeles land Luka Doncic, going to the Utah Jazz. The team waived him on Feb. 6, four days after the deal.

Hood-Schifino was a former star coming out of the University of Indiana. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his lone season with the Hoosiers.

What's next for 76ers after Jalen Hood-Schifino signing

The Philadelphia 76ers' signing of Jalen Hood-Schifino is their next move following a big decision earlier on Friday.

Star center Joel Embiid has been suffering a left knee injury that has derailed his campaign. With surgery being needed to help him make a full recovery, the 76ers ruled him out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

With Embiid officially out, the team will turn to Paul George and Tyrese Maxey to right the ship. They remain in the picture for a play-in spot, but time is running out for the struggling unit.

Philadelphia has a 20-38 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Brooklyn Nets and 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls.

The 76ers will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.