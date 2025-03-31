The Philadelphia 76ers are wrapping up their 2024-25 season with a stuffed injury report game after game. As they prepare to face the New York Knicks, they could be getting Kyle Lowry back in action.

Ahead of the Sixers' matchup with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Lowry was upgraded to questionable on the NBA injury report. A hip injury (and a lengthy recovery process) has kept him sidelined since February 9, forcing him to miss the last 23 games. Although he'll be coming back to a Sixers team that’s already eliminated from playoff contention, he'll get to play in a few more games to wrap up his age-38 season.

Kyle Lowry upgraded to questionable for 76ers-Knicks matchup

In 33 games this season, Lowry is averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. He's obviously not the player he once was but simply having another player available to play will help the 76ers.

The Sixers have had to play several games with less than 10 available players. With Lowry seemingly ready to return at some point this week, they could finally have a normal amount of depth. Numerous players have been ruled out for the rest of the season but a few others could return with seven games left in the season.

Besides Lowry, all of the other 76ers on the injury report have been ruled out: Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Tyrese Maxey (right finger sprain), Paul George (left groin injury recovery), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee sprain) and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery). Guerschon Yabusele, who missed their last game due to right knee soreness, has been removed from the injury report.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain), Miles McBride (left groin contusion/sprain), Cam Payne (right ankle sprain), and Ariel Hukporti (left knee meniscus surgery) have been ruled out. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. EST.