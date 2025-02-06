On the day of the NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards have agreed to a deal that swaps point guards and draft picks. The Sixers are continuing to stock up on draft capital after shedding a few picks to salary dump KJ Martin.

The full trade, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, is as follows: the Sixers will receive Jared Butler and four second-round picks in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype first reported the swap in draft capital.

According to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice, the Sixers will waive Pete Nance to make room for Butler, who is signed to a two-way deal. Aaronson also reports that the four second-rounders coming Philadelphia's way include one pick in 2027, one in 2028 and two in 2030. The first-rounder headed to Washington is the least favorable of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

76ers trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards, accumulate future draft capital

The 76ers have their own first-rounder in the 2026 draft, so they could afford to move another one to break it into more tradable picks. They gave up two to trade Martin's contract to the Detroit Pistons but also added one (their own 2025 second-rounder) in the Quentin Grimes-Caleb Martin swap with the Dallas Mavericks.

Jackson appeared in 31 games for the 76ers this season, averaging just 4.4 points per game. He's very likely to be a buyout candidate for the rebuilding Wizards, who exchange quantity of draft picks for quality.

Butler has played sparingly for the Wizards but did have a standout performance when they played the 76ers, recording a career-best 26 points and tying his season-high of seven assists. The 24-year-old could be helpful to a backcourt that still features veterans like Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon, though it’s unclear how big of a role Philly truly envisions for him.