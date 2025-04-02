Playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau is not easy. Many players will back that up, including those on the New York Knicks. He demands copious intensity and minutes from his core veteran players. They might even say it is too much at times. However, the huge impact he has had on so many individuals in the league cannot be disputed.

Just ask Quentin Grimes. The Philadelphia 76ers guard returned to Madison Square Garden in Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Knickerbockers, affording him the opportunity to reflect on the place he called home for the first two and a half seasons of his NBA career. When asked about what first comes to mind regarding his Knicks tenure, Grimes immediately acknowledged the man who helped him start his professional hoops journey.

“Just playing for Thibs,” the 24-year-old told reporters, via SNY Knicks Videos, after posting a team-high 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. “He gave me a great foundation on what the NBA is and what the NBA is about. How to be a pro, how to approach every game like it's a Game 7. I'm just thankful for having a really tough, hard-nosed head coach in my first three years. Playing for other coaches, {it's} pretty easy {because of Thibodeau}.”

Quentin Grimes was asked about his fondest memory of his time with the Knicks: "Just playing for Thibs. He gave me a great foundation on what the NBA is and what the NBA is about" pic.twitter.com/nxr3oHQuKa — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knicks' Tom Thibodeau helped get Quentin Grimes ready for breakout run

Grimes' answer makes perfect sense, especially when one remembers that he played for head coach Kelvin Sampson on the always gritty Houston Cougars. The program's emphasis on defensive tenacity prepared him for Thibodeau, and in turn, the Knicks HC has made it easier for Grimes to transition to other NBA squads.

Although the 76ers are riding a 10-game losing streak and are a dreadful 23-53, the No. 25 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is enjoying the best stretch of his individual career. Before Tuesday's defeat, he was averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 22 games with Philly. Grimes is shooting more than 49 percent from the field and around 39 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Despite the shorthanded Sixers' losing ways, this young talent is working hard on both ends of the court. The exasperated fan base should appreciate the effort Quentin Grimes is devoting to the 76ers. And apparently, they have Tom Thibodeau to thank for it.