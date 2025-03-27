New York Knicks guard Josh Hart addressed the bench incident between him and Tom Thibodeau on his podcast. The regular season is winding down for New York as the team scrambles to get healthy ahead of the playoffs. The Knicks have spent much of the year as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and barring a major collapse, it looks like it will stay that way for the postseason. While the franchise is set to post a terrific record, there have been some trying times with this team. The headline example was when Josh Hart and Tom Thibodeau had a heated interaction a few weeks ago.

The interaction added more fuel to the rumors of tension between the Knicks head coach and certain players. Both Thibodeau and Hart shut down any news of friction within the team, and there haven't been any noticeable incidents since. On “The Roommate Podcast”, Hart had a viral back-and-forth with Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson that went off the rails by the end.

Josh Hart: “I honestly have no idea what he even said in that moment.” Jalen Brunson: “My money [is] on Thibs, by the way.” “In a fight?” Hart: “Nah.” Brunson: “Yeah.” Hart: “I would beat the brakes off Thibs.” 😂 (via @Roommates__Show)pic.twitter.com/IdnTU5jS30 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Knicks' resilience is about to be put to the ultimate test

Over the past few weeks, New York has been hit with a serious injury bug at the point guard position. Jalen Brunson has been out three weeks with an ankle injury, Deuce McBride has missed the last few games with a groin ailment, and Cam Payne had to leave last night's game with an ankle sprain. Tom Thibodeau has been forced to several players from his bench as this team treads water. And for the most part, New York has done a good job managing this adversity over the past few weeks. But, with the playoffs set to start on April 19, this group needs to be close to 100% to be competitive with the top teams in the East. And the two franchises New York is staring ahead at are the Celtics and Cavs.

Aside from an early-season loss to Cleveland, the Knicks have not looked competitive against either of these franchises. However, the postseason is a completely different animal, and no one will care about this group's record against either of these contenders if they can beat them when it matters most. Of course, New York will have to get out of the first round before it meets either the Cavs or the Celtics.

Overall, the Knicks are in a rare position where their success hinges on what happens in the postseason. It feels like this group is in Conference Finals or bust mode, which makes sense, considering the bold moves Leon Rose made over the summer. It's both a privilege and curse for this fanbase, as this organization and team should be applauded for how far they have come over the past few years. That cannot be taken for granted. But that fact does not change the expectations heading into the postseason.