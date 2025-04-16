Quentin Grimes shined with the Philadelphia 76ers even as the team went kaput amid an influx of injuries. Grimes' surprising outburst made him a priority for the Sixers to keep this offseason. He surely hopes that one of the teammates he spent a lot of time playing next to is back, as well.

In an appearance on The Young Man and the Three, which he claims was his first ever appearance on a podcast, Grimes was asked which 76ers teammate he liked playing with the most. His answer was Guerschon Yabusele.

“I probably would say Yabu. He's probably been the main guy,” he said.“You saw him in the Olympics. He really blew up and made a name for himself — people knew who he was but [he just came back] on the scene.

“Just playing with him,” Grimes continued, “he's been a pick-and-pop guy, we got a good little chemistry out there on the court. If I come off of a pick-and-roll and they double me, now I just kick it to Yabu, he just hit a three. We got a good connection, right there with that. He looks for me all the time so I'm like, ‘That's a good thing to have.’ I mean, you wanna have a ball in your hands. So playing with him has been fun.”

Quentin Grimes enjoyed playing with Guerschon Yabusele on 76ers

Grimes did play with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George but not for very long. All of them succumbed to injuries that sidelined them for the rest of the season, opening the door for Grimes to be the top option. Yabusele served as an excellent supporting piece, just as he did for the stars when they played.

Yabusele was excellent for much of the Sixers' season. He stepped in as a starting-caliber player after spending years playing in overseas leagues, providing shooting and scoring while also pitching in as a decent rebounder. He's an unrestricted free agent but should certainly be one of the players Daryl Morey looks to retain.

If Grimes, a restricted free agent, is back with the Sixers and their stars can stay healthy, he should be a great fit as a starter alongside them. The same is true for Yabusele, though Philly could lose him to a bidding war.