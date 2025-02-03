PHILADELPHIA — When the Philadelphia 76ers needed a great performance against the Boston Celtics, Ricky Council IV delivered. It didn’t result in a win, as the Sixers blew a 26-point lead in a 118-110 loss, but Council played a big part in building such an impressive lead.

Council blasted his previous career-high in assists (four) out of the water, recording eight, a team-high total, to go along with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals on 5-11 shooting. With emergency starter Eric Gordon sidelined due to left knee soreness, Council filled in extremely well.

Tyrese Maxey, who led the 76ers with 34 points, said Council did a good job against the Celtics. He acknowledged that Council was frustrated after the game for the two free throws he missed in crunch time but gave the youngster his props for what he did well.

“He's just really good at getting to the paint, whoever's guarding him,” Maxey said. “He's fast. He has a good solid handle. He did a really good job tonight…I think he played an overall solid game. He guarded his yard. He did what he's supposed to do, rebounded the ball, pushed it.”

Ricky Council IV approaches triple-double in 76ers' loss to Celtics

Nick Nurse said that Council had “a pretty good game at the offensive end.” With the Celtics taking advantage of his poor outside shooting and roaming off him with Kristaps Porzingis, Council had a lot of open space in front of him. Rather than bomb away from deep, he put Porzingis on his heels by attacking him off the dribble. Whichever of his teammate’s defender showed help cut backdoor and Council found them with ease. He also got a few assists off dribble handoffs.

“He has been pretty good at being an effective guy to get in the paint and then he's gotta make the reads,” Nurse said. “He's almost going in there to try to do that, to draw another defender again. We were really making some nice cuts, some from on top, some from the corner. We were getting some baskets out of that, so he did a decent job there.”

Council did most of his scoring in transition, soaring for rebounds and taking them the length of the floor. The Celtics have plenty of size and strong perimeter defenders but none could slow him down.

The 76ers need as many creators as possible as Joel Embiid and Paul George continue to deal with injuries. Maxey has been great lately but still needs help. Council is capable of providing such help, especially as he showcases the ability to read defenses on his powerful drives.