As they deal with an onslaught of injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers have been granted a hardship exception to add another player to their roster. They decided to add Oshae Brissett to shore up some of the depth that has been rapidly depleting.

Brissett, a 26-year-old, 6-foot-7 forward, will join the 76ers on a 10-day contract, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The exception allows teams with at least four players missing extended amounts of time due to injury or illness to carry an extra player on a 10-day deal even if their 15-man rosters are full.

For their next game against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers only have six players absent from the injury report and seven players ruled out. There's no doubt that they need an extra body to help them carry on with their season, especially with a six-game road trip looming.

Brissett most recently played for the Boston Celtics, appearing in 55 games last season. He spent three years with the Pacers and began his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors under current 76ers head coach Nick Nurse. During 2023 preseason, Nurse said that Brissett has “earned his way into the league” with his competitiveness, hustle and improving abilities to shoot and attack in the open floor.

Asked Nick Nurse for some insight on Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton, who he coached in Toronto & with Team Canada, and will likely both get significant run for the #Celtics in the 2nd half.

A tough rebounder and active defender that is good at getting to the foul line, Brissett is a solid addition to the end of the 76ers' bench. They need any help they can get with players getting injured left and right and a month still left to go in this dreadful season of theirs.

The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon for the rest of the season and may soon sideline Paul George the rest of the way, too, if he requires surgery. Tyrese Maxey is also down for the count, as are other veterans. Brissett may be in for a sizable role if the rest of the roster fails to get healthy quickly.