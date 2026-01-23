Tyrese Maxey pulled off an incredible dunk highlight over Jabari Smith Jr. during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Maxey is enjoying the best season of his career to date, his sixth with the 76ers. He is rising as one of the best guards in the entire league, earning his second All-Star selection this season.

The star guard proved himself once again with one of his highlights against Houston. It took place in the final minute of the second quarter as Philadelphia forced a turnover and got the ball to Maxey, who leapt in the air and threw down the poster dunk over Smith.

How Tyrese Maxey, 76ers played against Rockets

Tyrese Maxey had an excellent performance as he led the 76ers to a thrilling 128-122 overtime win over the Rockets.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game, refusing to create any distance. It wasn't until overtime arrived that Philadelphia outmatched Houston 13-7 in the last five minutes of the game.

Ball movement and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The 76ers prevailed in both categories by creating 41 assists and scoring 66 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Rockets as they dished out 33 assists and produced 44 points inside the paint.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the win, including Maxey. He led the way with a stat line of 36 points, 10 assists, four steals, and two rebounds. He shot 15-of-28 from the field, including 2-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Joel Embiid came next with a triple-double of 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 26 points and four rebounds, Paul George put up 10 points and seven rebounds, while VJ Edgecombe provided nine points and seven rebounds.

Philadelphia improved to a 24-19 record on the season, sitting at sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They share a tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers for fifth place while trailing the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks by 1.5 games.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Knicks on Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. ET.