The Philadelphia 76ers have had an injury-riddled season, and it's been to mostly some of their key players. Tyrese Maxey is the latest player on the team going through an injury, and he's had to change the way he shoots the ball because of it, according to 76ers insider Sean Barnard.

“Per the ABC Broadcast- Tyrese Maxey worked with Nick Nurse at practice the week to shoot the ball with 3 fingers instead of 5 because of the hand issue he is dealing with,” Barnard wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's obvious that the injury is affecting his play because he finished their game against the Golden State Warriors with five points, and he shot 2-for-14 from the field.

It's uncertain if this is something that will be a lingering issue for Maxey through the rest of the season, or if will it go away after a few games.

That wasn't the beginning of the injury news for the 76ers this week, as Joel Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the season because of his knee. Embiid didn't play many games this season, and when he did, it was obvious that his knee was affecting his play. Now, the 76ers will have to find another solution for him, and everyone is wondering when will he ever return back to playing at full health.

Paul George has been dealing with an injury for the past few weeks, and he admitted that he had to take pain-killing injections.

The 76ers are now just trying to find a way to make it into the Play-In, and they could be off to a good start with the win they got against the Warriors. It's going to take a lot for them to continue to climb the standings, but there's still enough time for them to make a run.