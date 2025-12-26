With all eyes on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report for the game against the Chicago Bulls, the two main names present are star Joel Embiid and rookie standout VJ Edgecombe. After an injury scare for the 76ers center in Embiid in the 114-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the latest injury report has him and Edgecombe uncertain for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Friday.

Embiid is listed as “questionable” with “right knee; injury management, while Edgecombe is also questionable with what's being labeled as an “illness.” Another notable name on Philadelphia's injury report is Quentin Grimes who is questionable with an illness, which it's uncertain if it's the same as Edgecombe.

Though an illness seems relatively easy to come back from compared to Embiid's long-standing injury history, as he deals with a knee issue, he would speak more about leaving the Nets' loss in the third quarter, explaining he “hyperextended” his knee.

“Just hyperextended it. Went to the locker room, then they checked it out. We'll see how it feels,” Embiid said to the media after the game, according to Sports Illustrated.

Though there is always concern when Embiid is injured, he has downplayed the severity.

“Feels good. I'm starting to feel better, obviously. Not totally able to heal my body from whatever is going around,” Embiid said. “But I feel like, body-wise, some of the main issues coming into the season, my body feels pretty good. I'm moving much better. Offensively and defensively, I'm able to trust myself even more,” he said.

“So I think now the next step is just being consistent, as far as getting game action, and I'll be back to myself,” Embiid continued.

There's no doubt that eyes will be on the injury report to see if Embiid and Edgecombe end up playing.