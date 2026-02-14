Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe has officially added the first of many awards to his NBA career: Rising Stars MVP.

Taking the court for Team Vince Carter, Edgecombe hit game winner after game winner and clearly looked like the best player on the court every time he threw on a jersey, which, considering players like Derrick Queen were also participating in the event, is pretty high praise indeed.

And yet, while securing the tournament is certainly sweet for Edgecombe, as was the MVP trophy that came with it, Edgecombe wasn't ready to rest on his laurels. No, asked about his win after the game, Edgecombe let it be known that he's happy to secure his first championship win of the calendar year, even if he'd like to add another one to his resume in a few months' time.

“It feels great, man. It feels great, baby. For Philly, baby,” Edgecombe declared. “You know, hopefully that championship in the Rising Stars is the first I'm going to have this season.”

On paper, Edgecombe's confidence his warrented, both in terms of his personal performance and the quality of his team. While Daryl Morey famously didn't add a player to his roster before the trade deadline, opting instead to move on from Jared McCain for four draft picks and Eric Gordon alongside a pick, the 76ers are still a top-6 team in the Eastern Conference and could theoretically punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in the Joel Embiid era if things break their way this spring. Considering Edgecombe ranks second on the team in minutes, it's safe to say he will be relied on early and often to get Philly to the promised land in May and June.