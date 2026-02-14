Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe was the clear winner as MVP of this year's Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend after leading Team Vince to the title at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday.

Edgecombe drained the game-winning free throws to lift Team Vince over Team Melo, 25-24, in a nail-biting affair. The first team to reach 25 points was the winner.

The 20-year-old rookie finished with six points, two rebounds, and one steal.

VJ Edgecombe wins the Castrol Rising Stars MVP for his performance over both games 🔥 🔺23 points

🔺7 rebounds 🔺8-of-13 FG

🔺6-of-7 3PT

🔺4-of-4 FT pic.twitter.com/HTaILWr3JG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

He also buried the game-winning basket in their win over Team T-Mac, 41-36, in the semifinal. It was a race to 40 points. He single-handedly took control of the game, scoring 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He also had five rebounds and an assist.

Before the Rising Stars, Edgecombe paid a cool tribute to NBA legend Vince Carter, who was the coach of Team Vince. It proved to be a good omen.

Article Continues Below

Edgecombe, the third overall pick, has shown that he can hold his own despite his size, utilizing his speed, quickness, and athleticism. With the NBA's pace getting faster every year, the 6-foot-4 guard should only be more lethal as he progresses.

He will be a fixture in the 76ers' future, along with backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey. If the Sixers, especially star center Joel Embiid, can stay healthy for the rest of the season, they will be a real problem in the Eastern Conference.

Edgecombe became the third 76ers player to be named MVP of the Rising Stars after Allen Iverson in 1997 and Andre Iguodala in 2006.

He is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals.