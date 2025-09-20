Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe had a pretty surreal moment this week when he linked up with Dwyane Wade, a player he was compared to pre-draft, at the Aramis launch event in Bloomingdale. Aramis, a fragrance brand under Estée Lauder, has been working with Wade as part of his off-court business moves.

The Hall of Famer has been busy building his post-NBA portfolio through ownership, media, and endorsements, so it was no shock to see him at the event. But for Edgecombe, it was a full-circle type of introduction.

Pretty cool: VJ Edgecombe met up with Dwyane Wade (who was one of many draft comps for him) for an Aramis launch in Bloomingdale. pic.twitter.com/SI5cTOkyRz — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edgecombe, drafted third overall by the 76ers this summer, is one of the most talked-about rookies in the class. A 6-foot-5 guard from the Bahamas, Edgecombe made his name at Baylor, where he averaged 15 points, nearly six rebounds, and over two steals a game on solid efficiency. He was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and his two-way flashes are what got NBA scouts buzzing.

That’s where the Wade comparisons come in. Wade was known for his relentless slashing, tough defense, and ability to swing momentum with sheer energy. Edgecombe shows some of that; he’s explosive in transition, he has good instincts in the passing lanes, and he’s unafraid to attack the rim. But Wade came into the NBA as a polished scorer who could create in the half-court and dominate in big moments. Edgecombe, by contrast, is still raw in areas like shot creation, pull-up shooting, and handling heavy offensive responsibility. The tools are there, but it’ll take time before he’s anywhere near that level.

The 76ers have Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George as the established stars. Edgecombe doesn’t need to be a top option right away. He can make his mark as a high-energy defender, a transition weapon, and a complementary piece who learns to play alongside the team’s core. Long term, the 76ers hope he becomes the kind of two-way guard who can thrive next to Maxey and eventually shoulder more offensive load.

Wade is one of the blueprints for the type of player fans think Edgecombe could grow into. If he soaks up even a little advice from the Heat legend, Philly fans have reason to get even more excited about what their rookie might become.