The Philadelphia 76ers turned the clock back Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, honoring the franchise's 2000-01 Eastern Conference championship team as part of its 25th anniversary celebration tied to that historic run. The night centered on Allen Iverson, whose introduction during the halftime ceremony drew loud “MVP” chants from a packed crowd.

The arena itself seemed to speak in the dialect of the past it was summoned to celebrate. The vintage Sixers logo with the retro comet tail was displayed on the court, the team wore throwback black jerseys, and Hip-Hop, the mascot from the early 2000s, returned for the occasion. The reunion orbited Iverson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, whose presence embodied the team that reached the 2001 NBA Finals.

Iverson was named NBA MVP and led Philadelphia to the Finals, where the 76ers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. The 2001 playoff run included a Game 1 victory over a Los Angeles team led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. Iverson was also recognized for his early career achievements, including Rookie of the Year honors and his status as an 11-time NBA All-Star.

Multiple members of the 2000-01 squad were in attendance for the ceremony, including Eric Snow, Rodney Buford, Theo Ratliff, Todd MacCulloch, Jumaine Jones, and George Lynch. Former team president Pat Croce and former general manager Billy King were also present. Croce served as the guest bell ringer to open the night, and the entire group was honored at center court during halftime before Iverson's entrance sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The night was made whole by the Sixers' 124-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Joel Embiid put up a season-high 40 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes, shooting 13-of-27 from the field, 3-of-5 from three-point range, and 11-of-14 at the free-throw line. He added four assists, two blocks, and one steal.

The 76ers outscored New Orleans 36-21 in the second quarter and held a 13-point halftime lead entering the championship ceremony. The Sixers finished with five players in double figures as Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey 18 points and eight assists, VJ Edgecombe 15 points and five assists, and Jared McCain 12 points and one assist.

The win completed a 3-0 homestand and improved Philadelphia to 27-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference. New Orleans fell to 13-38 despite 34 points from Saddiq Bey and 19 from Trey Murphy III. Zion Williamson finished with 11 points after being scoreless at halftime.

The Sixers will next hit the road to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.