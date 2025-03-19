As the start of March Madness approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers are simply trying to field enough players to take the floor for their remaining games. Over the next few weeks, as the NBA draft becomes a bigger and bigger priority, they will have a lot of appointment viewing.

The 76ers would be best suited to select the best player available given the uncertain futures of Joel Embiid and Paul George, whose injury problems seem likely to bring about a new rebuild in Philly. Even with several guards of theirs staking a claim to be foundations of the future, they need young talent to keep them going. Fortunately, there will be players at each position available for the taking with the top-six pick Philly hopes to keep and its second rounder.

Cooper Flagg is the biggest name in the tournament — thankfully, his ankle injury shouldn’t deter him too much — and in the upcoming draft. Every team wants him, but only one can get him. If the 76ers aren’t that team, who else should they target? Here are some other big names to watch out for in the NCAA Tournament.

Kon Knueppel

Flagg isn’t the only Duke Blue Devils product that’s projected to be a top-10 pick. Along with Khaman Maluach, one of the best centers in this draft class, there's Kon Knueppel, a slick wing who will be jostling for a spot near the top of the draft.

Knueppel won the ACC Tournament MVP award after leading Duke to the crown following Flagg's ankle injury, averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on 48.6% shooting across three games. Most of his assists came from the first contest, but his playmaking continually enhances his smooth scoring abilities. Armed with a beautiful jumper, the 6-foot-7 wing is a creative threat both on and off the ball, capable of getting buckets from anywhere on the floor.

There are some fair questions to ask about how Knueppel's skillset will translate to a bigger, faster, more physical league. But there are plenty of reasons to believe he'll figure it out. He should be someone the Sixers consider if they aren’t in line to get Flagg or Rutgers' Dylan Harper, the consensus second-best prospect in this draft class.

Some impressive showings recently from Duke Blue Devils freshman wing Kon Knueppel #NBADraft In last eight games, Knueppel is averaging 14.4 PPG with shooting splits of 54.3/48.5/95.8. Talented wing has quietly started to put forth some strong performances & will be a name to… pic.twitter.com/8a5HN0iquT — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) February 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

V.J. Edgecombe

V.J. Edgecombe has been projected to get picked in the top 10 for most, if not all, of this draft cycle. An awe-inspiring athletic specimen from Baylor, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year offers a blend of speed, explosiveness and shot-creating chops.

More than just an explosive dunker, the 6-foot-5 Edgecombe uses his burst and strength to get into the paint and hunt for offensive rebounds. His jump-shooting is limited just to threes but his mechanics and indicators, like free-throw shooting, are promising. For someone who projects as a score-first option, being valuable without the ball could make or break his NBA hopes, though he also must improve at scoring on non-rim paint shots.

Edgecombe is best slotted in the lineup as a shooting guard, which could make playing time tougher to come by on a team with so many combo guards. Even in a guard room consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes, Edgecombe would stand out and give the Sixers a new gear to challenge opposing defenses.

VJ Edgecombe is the most explosive athlete in this class, but shows quite a bit of skill as well. He's an event-creator defensively who hit 39% of his 3s in Big 12 play with improving shot-creation and passing prowess that bodes well for his long-term development. pic.twitter.com/aIwf9EGLS4 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Derik Queen

The leading scorer and rebounder of a solid Maryland squad, Derik Queen received the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award and All-Big Ten First Team honors. He's the type of big man who can play next to Embiid or at the five spot by himself.

Queen has often been compared to Naz Reid because of the guard-like skills he possesses in his 6-foot-10 frame. He can handle and pass the ball with impressive fluidity, using his nimbleness to evade defenders and his strength to bully his way deeper into the paint, where his interior scoring chops are very good. Defensively, he's a stellar rebounder that avoids fouls but still makes plays.

As a shooter, Queen still has to prove himself. He only attempted 0.8 threes per game this season, making a horrific 14.3% of them. His efficiency on non-paint two-pointers is ghastly (even though his shooting on looks from the paint is spectacular). His free-throw percentage of 76.8% is very promising, especially because he got to the rim quite often, and his ability to drive will keep defenses honest enough that he can still functionally serve as a stretch big.

Playmaking continues to be a very exciting asset with Maryland big man Derik Queen #NBADraft Going to be a fun piece to project when it comes to favorite “fits” at the next level. Has some great feel and vision, tools to be an offensive weapon. Big game to start NCAA… pic.twitter.com/1P63N1Dycl — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kasparas Jakucionis

After developing in the FC Barcelona program and getting some action in the highest levels of the EuroLeague, Kasparas Jakucionis led the way for Illinois this season. The Lithuanian floor general is a top-10 caliber prospect that could generate more buzz in the Big Dance.

The 76ers need a lot of help, but perhaps their need for playmaking is the most dire. Jakucionis is dangerous in the pick-and-roll, able to dissect defenses with his passing and step into off-the-bounce shots that he's comfortable launching with suboptimal space. He can compete defensively, too, by fighting around screens and using his long frame (for a guard) to contest shots from behind. His rebounding was pretty solid this past season, as well.

Jakucionis isn’t a physically imposing presence, so he may take some extra time to get used to the NBA level. His shooting percentage at the rim was super impressive but elsewhere, not so much. Still, he's already familiar with the professional level and found plenty of success in his first collegiate campaign.

Kasparas Jakucionis is playing fantastic basketball for Illinois, helping him crash our top-5. He's controlling games with outstanding pace as a scorer and passer, playing through contact and finishing skillfully while making high-level PNR reads and hitting pull-up 3s. pic.twitter.com/TH1YhMe94J — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Liam McNeeley

Liam McNeeley, the winner of the Big East Freshman of the Year award, is the latest highly touted prospect to come out of Dan Hurley's UConn program. He would slide onto most teams very nicely as a scoring/three-point shooting threat off the wing.

A tough competitor who isn’t afraid of the big moments, McNeeley has shown NBA shooting range and comfort to let it fly off various types of movement. Although his 33.3 three-point percentage from this past season was pedestrian, he's been a very good shooter for a while and did shoot 86.1% from the foul line. When he comes off screens or attacks closeouts, he can turn into a methodical, physical driver and draw fouls.

McNeeley will have a lot to prove as a finisher on shots close to the basket and prove he can be consistently impactful on defense, goals that should be aided by a switch back to a complementary role. Although his shooting is legitimate and he has the size to be helpful on defense, other non-Flagg-or-Harper prospects have shown to be more well-rounded and/or athletic. McNeeley could be someone the 76ers trade late into the first round to get.

Liam McNeeley | Off Ball IQ – Pin Downs •makes the right read based off what his defender is doing 1.Goes over -flare

2.Trails over – curl – get into mid range

3.Hit by screen – straight cut •great balance on his shot – sticks the follow through •great patience pic.twitter.com/E2K5KQl6KZ — Harp (@3SeedTraining) February 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nique Clifford

Nique Clifford withdrew from last year's draft very late in the process, opting to return to Colorado State for the 2024-25 campaign, which saw him earn a spot on the Mountain West's all-conference First Team and Defensive Team. The 23-year-old forward is bound to slip down the board in a class with so many intriguing freshmen, leaving an older, well-rounded prospect hiding in plain sight. His talent is like a big, red dog: it’s impossible not to see it coming.

At 6-foot-5, Clifford is a sound scorer everywhere inside the arc — a downhill driver who can stop and pull up for a jumper — and he has shown improvement as a three-point shooter. He's got a nose for rebounding, can make plays for teammates and defend well on and off the ball. At the very least, Clifford will be an awesome addition to any team's defense and bring a little bit of everything on offense.

Of course, Clifford being so much older than most of his competition these past two seasons casts some doubt about his ceiling and how well he'll be able to do so much for his team at the NBA level. Whether the 76ers trade into the middle of the first round or are lucky enough to get him with their second-rounder, Clifford would be a good addition for a team that’s desperate to fill a roster that is built around three max-contract players.

Nique Clifford dropped 36 points on 18 shots to help Colorado State pick up a key road win at Boise State. The versatile 6-foot-6 super senior is shooting 39% from three on career-high volume this season. pic.twitter.com/edWMN7otqG — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) March 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans, another one of several Blue Devils to watch, projects to be a late first-round/early second-round pick. If the 76ers want another infusion of shooting, they should strongly consider the 6-foot-6 wing who took 139 of his 168 field-goal attempts from beyond the arc and made 43.9% of them.

Sure, having such great teammates naturally creates good looks, but Evans' quick release and ability to shoot on the move show that he's more than just someone who can sink an open catch-and-shoot attempt. There’s plenty to like about his feisty defense, too. Evans will be good for plenty of exciting, momentum-igniting plays, just as he has been at Durham.

While Evans can certainly light it up from deep, he'll have to prove he can be a self creator. Perhaps this was a byproduct of his role but he didn’t shoot a lot of twos, though he saved his rare ones on layups, where he converted efficiently. If the flashes he's shown using his shooting gravity to generate more offense become more consistent, he could be the steal of this year's draft.

6’6 Duke Freshman Isaiah Evans vs Virginia… 17 PTS (6-7 FG, 5-6 3PT)

3 REBS

2 BLKS How we feeling about his game, yall know about him? pic.twitter.com/ChT0HAu2QV — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) February 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carter Bryant

Carter Bryant and his Arizona teammate, K.J. Lewis, will likely be options for the 76ers in the second round. The Sixers will probably be more interested in Carter for his 3-and-D chops. At 6-foot-8 with a reported seven-foot wingspan, he has the build of a guy who makes an immediate defensive impact in the league from the get-go.

Defensively, Bryant offers a lot. Although he's prone to fouling, he also wreaks havoc on opposing offenses. He can move laterally and contest shots vertically against a wide range of opponents. The 76ers need more size at the forward spots, making Bryant a very nice fit.

Offensively, he has the makings of a spot-up shooter. He took a lot of threes (.604 three-point attempt rate) and made them at a decently efficient clip (36.6%). Whatever role he has on offense is bound to be one of a play finisher more than an initiator, which will limit his upside. Nonetheless, Bryant has appeal as a plug-and-play guy.