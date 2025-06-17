With the Philadelphia 76ers having the third overall pick in the NBA Draft, there have been many discussions wondering who will eventually be the selection come June 25. While there seems to be options as the prime candidate for the 76ers, the latest ESPN Mock Draft gives its pick and speaks on the ongoing debate between the two players.

After Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, who seem likely to be the first two picks to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, though anything can change, it's usually been Ace Bailey getting the nod at three.

The narrative has changed with Baylor's VJ Edgecomb, who has reportedly made a “strong impression in a private workout,” did well in meetings, and is considered to be “the leader in the clubhouse” as the third pick, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“Edgecombe takes over this spot from Ace Bailey in ESPN's mock draft after a positive visit to Philadelphia, where sources say he made a strong impression in a private workout as well as in meetings with the front office and ownership,” Givony wrote. “He appears to be “the leader in the clubhouse” currently, with Bailey losing momentum after refusing to visit, initially unsatisfied with his search for a proven pathway to development. However, Bailey is scheduled to work out in Philadelphia at the end of this week, and we'll see if he's able to sway the tides in his favor.”

76ers looking at VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor

Though there have been some rumblings with the 76ers moving up to the No. 2 pick, the options at No. 3 are no doubt a difficult one, since both are highly talented players. However, Givony reports that the feedback about Bailey was “not all that positive” coming out of the NBA Combine, leading to the debate with Edgecombe, as has also been reported by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel and Jake Fischer.

“Surrounding the hyper-explosive Edgecombe with prolific 3-point shooters such as Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes, and Paul George could add another dimension to the Sixers' offense,” Givony wrote. “Especially if the team buys into the development of his passing ability long-term.”

“Should Edgecombe not be selected here, most teams expect him to be drafted one pick later by Charlotte at No. 4,” Givony continued. “But he has also worked out in front of Washington in the predraft process, an indication there might be some trade scenarios in play with the Wizards moving up, potentially as high as No. 3.”

It remains to be seen what Philadelphia decides to do at No. 3 on June 25 when the NBA Draft begins, but all in all, the team is looking to improve after finishing with a 24-58 record, which put them 13th in the Eastern Conference.