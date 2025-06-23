The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the most intriguing decisions in the NBA on Wednesday night in the first round of the NBA Draft. While it is widely assumed that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will go off the board with the first two picks, the 76ers have multiple routes that they can go in at No. 3.

Of course, Philadelphia's current roster makes their situation even more interesting. With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain all coming back from injury, this is a team that has a chance to compete in a banged-up Eastern Conference that won't have Jayson Tatum or Tyrese Haliburton due to injury next season.

Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe are the two most common names to pop up at No. 3. While the 76ers are leaning toward Edgecombe after Bailey cancelled his workout with them, a shocking trade could be on the table according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Ever since Bailey canceled his workout with the 76ers, the talk around the league has been centered around Philadelphia going with VJ Edgecombe or Tre Johnson,” Siegel wrote in his latest mock draft. “While the Sixers could still go with Bailey and have yet to rule him out as the potential third pick, Edgecombe makes the most sense given the better win-now path he presents.

“Even so, the 76ers have kept the door open for a trade with this third pick, as Morey is truly taking his time to make a decision and fielding all offers that come his way. There could be a last-minute trade brewing here for a team looking to move up and get Bailey that takes place on the night of the NBA Draft.”

Bailey certainly has the talent to be an NBA star, but some teams have become frustrated with the way he has approached his pre-draft process and with his reputation. That has led the 76ers to a place where selecting Edgecombe feels much more likely.

Edgecombe is a hyper-athletic wing prospect who will make an instant impact in transition as a play-finisher, and his jump shot improved throughout his freshman season at Baylor. His ball handling and shot-creating upside will be swing skills, but he should help Philadelphia right away regardless.

However, there is a chance that another team could fall in love with the shotmaking of Bailey or Johnson or the athleticism of Edgecombe and give the 76ers an offer that they cannot refuse. While it looks unlikely, the scenario is still on the table with 48 hours to go until the draft.