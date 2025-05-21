Trade speculation surrounding Paul George’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers appears to be overstated, according to a new report by Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Contrary to recent rumors, Fischer reported that there is no indication the 76ers are looking to package George with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft or explore trading the veteran forward on his own.

“There have been no indications that they are looking to package George with the No. 3 pick or try to move him on his own,” Fischer wrote. “The Sixers surely understand that there is little-to-no chance they could optimize a trade return for the 35-year-old after his injury-riddled maiden season as a Sixer … especially with three seasons remaining on George's max deal.”

George signed a four-year, $211.5 million contract with the 76ers last summer in free agency. However, his debut season in Philadelphia was hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 41 games. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 43% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range.

Report disputes speculation linking Paul George and No. 3 pick in potential 76ers trade package

Fischer added that there has been persistent skepticism across league circles about the idea that the 76ers would look to trade George this early in his tenure.

“It has been whispered often in league circles, going back to Philadelphia's free agency courtship of George last summer, that the Sixers would not turn around and try to move their marquee acquisition in the early stages of his Philly tenure unless George asked for a deal himself,” Fischer added.

While the organization is not actively shopping George, it remains open to other forms of roster building. League sources told The Stein Line that the 76ers are expected to entertain offers to trade down from the No. 3 pick but are not expected to move out of the lottery entirely.

“Sources say Philadelphia greatly values the opportunity to add a young player to its core, which already features 24-year-old Tyrese Maxey and soon-to-be-second-year guard Jared McCain to complement the veteran duo of Joel Embiid and Paul George,” Fischer noted.

The latest reporting aligns with recent comments by 76ers insider Kyle Neubeck, who pushed back against speculation that Philadelphia is looking to flip its high draft pick for an established star.

“Spoke to a source tonight who threw cold water on recent reports that the Sixers are interested in packaging pick 3 to acquire a vet/vet star,” Neubeck said. “Matches the team's recent public comments that they're excited to add more dynamic young players to the core.”

As it stands, the 76ers appear poised to retain Paul George heading into his second season with the franchise while leveraging the No. 3 pick to bolster their youthful foundation.