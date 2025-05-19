The Philadelphia 76ers managed to win the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since winning that selection, the club has been hot in the rumor mill, as some expect the front office to trade the pick for a veteran star. However, recent reports indicate that may not be the case.

76ers insider Kyle Neubeck claims that Philadelphia would rather use the pick on an incoming prospect rather than trade it away for a veteran. Neuback admits that this recent rumor he's hearing matches much more closely with what the organization is saying about the draft.

“Spoke to a source tonight who threw cold water on recent reports that the Sixers are interested in packaging pick 3 to acquire a vet/vet star. Matches the team's recent public comments that they're excited to add more dynamic young players to the core.”

With Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey on the roster, the 76ers already have a big three to build around. The No. 3 pick overall gives the front office a chance to add a blue-chip prospect to the mix to potentially create a big four.

It's not entirely clear which player the 76ers may choose in the draft. Former Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg is highly expected to be taken No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks. The other two prospects being viewed as Top 3 selections are former Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

Regardless, the 76ers will likely remain hot in the rumor mill throughout most of the offseason. Especially considering the front office has roughly $52.7 million of cap space to play with in free agency. Combine that with excellent draft capital, and Philadelphia is in line to have a wildly successful offseason.

The 76ers are coming off a year in which they finished with a 24-58 record. But morale is high in Philadelphia as the future looks incredibly bright. Especially if the front office can crush the draft and free agency in the coming months.