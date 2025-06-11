This year's NBA Draft is full of talent at the top of the board. Duke forward Cooper Flagg is expected to be the first overall pick, followed by Rutgers guard Dylan Harper at No. 2. However, Ace Bailey is at the heart of the latest draft speculation when it comes to his draft projection. The Philadelphia 76ers, who own the No. 3 selection, have scheduled a workout with Bailey so the team and general manager Elton Brand can get one more look at him before draft night.

Experts believe the Rutgers guard is one of the more talented players in his class. However, the rise of names like Tre Johnson, VJ Edgecombe, and Khaman Maluach has given him competition at No. 3. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Bailey's workout with Philadelphia will be private.

Bailey should be the easy pick to make if the 76ers hope to add the best possible talent with their pick. However, with the trio of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid expecting big things next season, fit could be more important. There are wings that shoot with more efficiency from the 3-point range than Bailey. However, his 6-foot-10 frame and peak athleticism make up for a lot of what he lacks.

Maxey leads the way in the backcourt, but the question is whether Bailey is a good fit beside him. The former All-Star is an excellent scorer, but his shooting from deep leaves teams wanting more. If Philadelphia were to draft Bailey, developing their 3-point efficiency would be the team's top priority.

The 76ers met with Edgecombe, and he impressed them with what he brings to the table. Philadelphia is between him and Bailey with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

With Jayson Tatum out next season with a torn ACL, the Eastern Conference is wide open. After a season filled with injuries and disappointment, the 76ers are one of many teams ready to prove doubters wrong next season. In order for them to do so, they need to make the most of their selection.

Brand and the team are not leaving any stone unturned when evaluating all of their potential options around Maxey.