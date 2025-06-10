The word outcome is key to this article. And this may prove to be a big assumption, but this assumes the San Antonio Spurs will keep the second pick of the NBA Draft. Assuming that's the case, it's an easy call. Dylan Harper is the selection for the Silver and Black.

If Cooper Flagg is the consensus top pick in this year's lot – and he is – then Harper is the clear-cut second-best prospect. The question comes down to whether the former Rutgers star best fits the Spurs roster. Because in terms of talent, there's no question Harper should hear his name second on draft night.

Dylan Harper's strengths

The most modest projections still predict Harper will start in the NBA. Many, if not most, have him standing out in the league. Some predict he will be a star. A few current-day pro comparisons, in at least some aspects, include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and Trae Young.

A lefty, Harper handles the ball with ease with either hand. He's so smooth and so good that it's tough to tell he's left handed until he shoots. That wondrous handle goes well with his shiftiness. Not the fastest, or even quickest player around, Harper gets just about anywhere he wants on the court. Opponents know he's coming and still can't stop it.

The son of former NBA veteran Ron Harper comes with good size at 6-foot-6. It's a measurement that helps him to be effective off the ball as well. It also aids a sneaky propensity to play good defense.

Reality of Dylan Harper's fit with Spurs

Even in a world of position-less basketball, fit still matters. That's where the term, ‘perfect outcome' comes into play for the Spurs. Harper would be perfect for the Spurs if all things were equal. They're not for a team that lacks in size and on the interior.

San Antonio's second and third best players both provide what Harper conceivably would. Granted, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle do so in different ways, but they're wing ball handlers who are best when they're facilitating.

Fox's speed and scoring knack plus Castle's combination of ability and size at that spot give the Spurs two players just different enough to coexist. Harper would provide a third wing who's at his best when handling the ball for most of the possession.

More importantly, shooting isn't Harper's forte. Just like it isn't for Fox or Castle. It's a reality that a team centered on Victor Wembanyama would want to prioritize.

For his part, Wembanyama is shooting better. From beyond the arc, his three-point percentage increased from 32.5% as a rookie to 35.2% this past season. His percentage from the field went up a point. While that aspect of his game is and will continue to be vital to his success, to what degree it should is the question.

Dylan Harper is the pick at number two no matter who's selecting, even if the team picking has other needs. He's that good or at least projects that much better than everyone slotted below him. In that way, it's perfect for the Spurs, even if the fit is not.