Joel Embiid sat on the bench during the fourth quarter Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. The move looked perplexing at first for the Philadelphia 76ers. But head coach Nick Nurse revealed why Embiid took a seat before facing the Chicago Bulls.

Nurse is realizing the NBA All-Star is less mobile than he once was. Embiid is dealing with a chronic knee issue. Nurse shared the concern with Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports.

“I would agree that he's not moving nearly as well as we was,” Nurse said. “We were hoping maybe something conditioning, rhythm, that kind of stuff would get that going, but it doesn't appear that way right now.”

Embiid's health grows concern for his availability on Monday night against the Bulls.

“So they're doing everything they can do to see what the status is for tomorrow and see if it can get a little bit better,” Nurse said.

Did Joel Embiid practice with the 76ers ahead of Bulls contest?

Embiid walked into the 76ers facility dealing with a lingering knee issue. He's not the only major injury concern. Justin Edwards is dealing with an ankle injury. Bodner revealed if the perennial NBA All-Star took shots or performed any practice drills for Sunday.

“Nick Nurse says that Justin Edwards was about a 75% participant in today's practice, and that there is a chance he plays in tomorrow's game,” Bodner said.

However, “Joel Embiid did not practice” according to Bodner.

Signs are indicating Embiid won't be a full go for Monday night's Eastern Conference showdown. Even if he plays, the 76ers and Nurse likely will limit his minutes.

Embiid himself shared on Friday via ESPN 76ers reporter Tim Bontemps that his left knee isn't what it used to be.

“The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I'm playing right now,” Embiid said following Philadelphia's 124-104 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Embiid became blunt about his health.

“It sucks…I probably need to fix the problem, and then I'll be back at that level. But it's hard to have trust when you're not yourself,” Embiid said.

Although he added how “I'm OK. Still managing it. Got to keep going and hope for the best.”

Philadelphia is 20-36 overall and sitting at fourth in the Atlantic Division. They're currently on a seven-game slide.