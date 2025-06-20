Highly touted NBA Draft prospect Ace Bailey canceling a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers caused a bit of a stir and raised even more questions about his approach to the pre-draft process. And at least one former No. 1 overall pick is out on Bailey as a result.

On late Wednesday night, ESPN reported that Bailey, a projected top-five draft pick, decided to cancel a planned dinner and private workout with 76ers personnel in Philadelphia. The move is the latest development in a “predraft strategy [that] has perplexed NBA teams over the past month,” according to ESPN, which said Bailey remains the only draft prospect based in the United States who has not met with a single team.

While some prospects' decisions in the lead-up to the draft can prove beneficial, particularly if they have a specific team in mind, consider former first pick Kenyon Martin not a fan.

He had something scheduled with Philly, and he canceled? So that’s a problem in itself,” Martin said on the ‘Gil's Arena' podcast. “If you didn’t schedule it from the beginning, that’s one thing. You have something scheduled, and you cancel it, I’m not picking you with the third pick. I can’t trust you.”

“Listen: If I’m Philly, I’m not picking him third,” Martin continued.”For one, I don’t need him. For two, I don’t know him. Cool, but I don’t know you, and I don’t need your talent. I haven't met you…”

Martin, who admitted he only worked out for one team before the 2000 draft, defended his decision with an accurate and direct response: “I went number one.”

Article Continues Below

The 15-year NBA veteran was drafted first by the New Jersey Nets after four seasons at Cincinnati, ahead of Stromile Swift, Darius Miles, Marcus Fizer, and Mike Miller. Martin said that he had a promise by the Vancouver Grizzlies, who had the second pick, that they would take him if the Nets did not.

While something similar could also be true for Bailey, he is certainly not the top prospect in this year's draft. Duke's Cooper Flagg is all but officially the Dallas Mavericks' first overall selection. Flagg, who has been the projected top pick for much of the past year, reportedly met with not only the Mavericks but the San Antonio Spurs as well.

Bailey, who was measured at 6 feet, 7.5 inches tall without shoes at the NBA Draft Combine, averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game in his only year at Rutgers. He also shot 34.6% on 3-pointers, giving teams hope that he will be an effective perimeter shooter at the NBA level.

The 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin on Wednesday, June 25.