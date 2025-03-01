As if the Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 season couldn't get any worse, it was announced on Friday that Joel Embiid will be missing the rest of the campaign as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Embiid hasn't been 100 percent, health-wise, all season long, and with the 76ers falling off the pace in the standings, there's no reason whatsoever for the team to rush him back.

It is concerning, however, that Embiid's body seems to be breaking down before our very eyes. The prospect of Embiid not being able to play at an MVP level should frighten the 76ers a lot; after all, Embiid is owed around $251.1 million for the next four seasons, a hefty cap commitment that will prevent Philadelphia from competing if he is unable to play.

But in the event that the worst-case scenario for Embiid's body materializes, the 76ers could have a way out of their contractual commitment to the 30-year-old center. As pointed out by Keith Smith of Spotrac, Philly could “petition for a medical retirement” with the goal of getting Embiid's contract off the books.

“At that point, an independent doctor selected by the NBA and NBPA would examine Embiid. If agreed he can no longer play, his remaining contract would be wiped off the books for the Sixers,” Smith wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Of course, this is the doomsday scenario. Embiid will be expected to at least try and suit up for the 76ers next season, but his health circumstances are looking grim.

The hope for the 76ers is that Embiid at least recovers enough from his knee injury to the point where he can suit up consistently for the team and impact the game at a high level even if he will be requiring some maintenance days.

The 76ers might have missed their championship window with Joel Embiid

Windows of contention can shut so quickly; that is the harsh reality in the NBA. Joel Embiid is good enough to be the best player on a championship team, but the 76ers simply haven't been able to get over the hump.

The 76ers were expected to compete for the title heading into the 2024-25 season. After all, they signed Paul George as the de facto Tobias Harris replacement, and Tyrese Maxey is only getting better. But Embiid was never quite right physically, and George couldn't get into a rhythm after hyperextending his knee in preseason. And right now, knee issues have the 76ers begging on their knees for a turnaround in their health fortunes.