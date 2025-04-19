Once the trade deadline passed with the big three intact, it was clear the Phoenix Suns' stress test had officially begun. They failed in cataclysmic fashion, going 11-21 during that stretch and finishing with a 36-46 record. The Dallas Mavericks traded their franchise cornerstone and lost their core players to lengthy injury stints, but they somehow limped to the finish line a few strides faster than Phoenix.

Owner Mat Ishbia has little choice but to begin a significant remodeling project on a roster that he once envisioned could compete for an NBA championship. The Suns already fired head coach Mike Budenholzer amid reported tension between him and some of his players. They will likely work with Kevin Durant on finding a trade partner this offseason, and if Bradley Beal waives his no-trade clause, he could also leave the Desert. But what about Devin Booker?

Phoenix still sees the No. 13 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft as the face of the franchise. Durant is always going to command ample attention wherever he plays, but Booker is the homegrown talent management wants to keep. He is the Suns' “foundation,” a role that is more important than ever due to this coaching switch, impending roster reshuffling, and just general uncertainty engulfing the organization.

Things can change, however. Despite Ishbia's recent comments, once the owner, general manager James Jones and the entire front office reassess the situation, they might find it more practical to part ways with the fan favorite and 2022 All-NBA First-Team selection. Phoenix can reel in an impressive haul in exchange for Booker, which it can then use to jump-start a rebuild.

If the Suns decide that dealing away the 28-year-old is their best course of action, there are three teams that specifically jump out to me as intriguing trade destinations. Let's dive in.

Rockets could speed things along by trading for Devin Booker

The Houston Rockets are simultaneously in a superb and precarious spot entering the NBA playoffs. They displayed remarkable composure and toughness en route to securing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Though, if they exit the proceedings early, general manager Rafael Stone might be compelled to make a big move on the trade market.

Enter Devin Booker. Houston has the assets to put together a persuasive offer for the four-time All-Star. Ishbia and Jones can publicly stand behind their guy all they want, but if the Rockets provide them with an opportunity to reload their resources, business sense might supersede all else.

Replacing a longtime pillar like Booker, who averaged 25.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting to go with a career-high 7.1 assists in 75 games this past season, is a headache-inducing task. He has built a lasting bond with the fan base. Despair would immediately follow his absence. But a promising future that could include Jalen Green and draft picks is definitely worth considering.

We can and should debate the benefits of such a deal from the Rockets' standpoint. They are on an upward trajectory, led by All-Star Alperen Sengun, Green and defensive powerhouse Amen Thompson, and could cement themselves as a perennial force in the West. However, when looking at it from Booker's perspective, this scenario gives him the most favorable shot at contending for a championship once again.

Besides, the mid-range savant has much to bring to Houston's table. He has competed in an NBA Finals before and is currently an overall more efficient scorer than Green. Booker can potentially elevate this squad to even bigger heights. Of course, this will be a moot point if the Rockets surprise the masses and run through the West.

Grizzlies might require a tune-up



The Memphis Grizzlies are obviously in better shape than Phoenix at the moment– few Western Conference teams aren't — but they too own a place on disappointment junction. There is still time for Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and the rest of this scrappy bunch to salvage the season, but with an interim head coach in Tuomas Iisalo and an upcoming best-of-seven series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a quick turnaround is hard to envision.

Assuming the Grizzlies do not advance past the first round of the playoffs, general manager Zach Kleiman will face pressure to initiate a shakeup. Morant could realistically land on another franchise, but perhaps Memphis can keep the explosive point guard and pair him and Jackson with a high-level bucket-getter. Devin Booker could revitalize a team in need of direction. And he can benefit from a new NBA environment as well.

Fans would have to grit their teeth and say goodbye to Desmond Bane and a bevvy of picks, but the Grizzlies' ceiling should rise considerably with an established game-changer like Booker in the backcourt. Both he and Morant have weathered more than their fair share of injury issues, but maybe they can ease each other's workload.

Following the initial adjustment period required to build chemistry, this group could emerge as a legitimate contender, at long last. The organization took extreme action near the end of the regular season. I have to think that more is coming if postseason success escapes this team yet again. Memphis' sense of urgency coincides with the Suns' need for alteration. We shall see if they converge this summer.

Raptors can give the Suns a nice haul for Booker

You just know Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri is itching to make another big trade. He notably acquired forward Brandon Ingram earlier in the season, but a Booker blockbuster is the possible canal through which the squad can paddle its way back to relevance.

A veteran guard with a knack for consistently getting to his spot can transform an offense that ranked 23rd in points per game (110.9) and 20th in field goal percentage (45.8). The Raptors are no longer interested in laying one brick down at a time. The Ingram addition indicates Ujiri's ambition to jump several spots up the Eastern Conference standings next season.

The tricky part will be maintaining enough of the foundation he has already built during the last couple of years. At 23 years of age, Scottie Barnes is the presumptive centerpiece of a squad that features intriguing pieces like RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter, among others. Though, obtaining Booker from the Suns would come at a premium cost.

Phoenix will naturally want Barnes in return, shoving Ujiri into a corner. Considering the plethora of young talent on this roster, Toronto can package a couple of the aforementioned players with first-rounders in order to form a potent Booker-Barnes duo. But even if the Suns demand Barnes, I think the Raptors would still be in position to soar.

What sometimes gets overlooked is the long-term impact Barrett can have in The 6. The Canadian wing will only be 25 years old by the start of next season and is already a highly-productive contributor, averaging 21.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and passable 35.0 percent shooting from 3-point land. Playing alongside the experienced Devin Booker and Brandon Ingram can help him continue to evolve.

The Suns are not presently considering trades, but there is plenty of time for them or Devin Booker to change their minds. A painfully long offseason is already underway.