As the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, Stan Van Gundy couldn't help but poke fun at the franchise. He explained, via Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com, his comical thoughts.

“It is probably the most attractive job on the market because you can get like $50M and only have to coach one year,” Van Gundy said. “It is really, really an attractive job because of how much you get paid. I mean, it's unbelievable.

“Bud ended up making $600,000 a game as a coach. S**t, more power to him.”

This marks three head coaches in three seasons for the Suns. After the 2022-23 season, they fired Monty Williams. One season later, they brought in Frank Vogel. Despite a 49-33 record, they were swept in the first round, and he was swiftly fired.

Then, the Suns hired Budenholzer on a $50 million contract immediately after firing Vogel. Many fans and even team personnel thought that he was the answer.

However, a 36-win season wasn't anything to brag about. Not to mention, 35 different starting lineup combinations don't help.

Although he dealt with the front office trying to trade both Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, both players were relatively healthy. Combining that with Devin Booker proved to be no excuse to at least match the win total from 2023-24.

Even though the offense cracked the Top 10, the defense was atrocious. As Suns owner Mat Ishbia explained in his end of season availability, the defense was what costed the team.

Stan Van Gundy has jokes about Suns, Mike Budenholzer

While Budenholzer hadn't proved to be a bad coach, the 2024-25 season solidified any claim that he was. Again, not making the playoffs is one thing. But to miss the play-in is entirely unacceptable.

The Big 3 of Durant, Booker, and Beal had expectations of at least making the playoffs. Even in a jammed Western Conference, it simply didn't make sense.

However, Budenholzer's communication issues with Booker, Durant, as well as Beal didn't make matters any easier for him. While the three have big personalities, the former head coach could've managed them more appropriately.

Hindsight is 2020, but it still doesn't make too much sense.

He coached a team with an elite superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although guys like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were more of role players, he didn't have the communication issues he had this season.

Now, it's up to Suns management to decide who their next head coach will be. With them eliminated from playoff contention, among other things, they have time on their side.

Establishing a key hire for the next handful of years will be a priority. Even if it isn't a splash hire, someone who will be consistent and have a winning expectation is what is needed.

If that occurs, then Van Gundy's comments will likely carry zero substance. If they don't, then his comments will ring ever so clearly.