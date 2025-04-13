The Memphis Grizzlies are currently preparing for their upcoming trip to the NBA postseason, which will begin with an appearance in the play-in game vs. an opponent yet to be determined. The Grizzlies recently shocked the NBA world by firing head coach Taylor Jenkins with just nine games left in the season, and the team's struggles have only worsened since that decision.

Many fans were struggling to come up with a rationale for the Grizzlies' puzzling decision to fire one of their franchise's most successful head coaches, and recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports took to Marc Stein's Substack account to share one theory as to what went into the decision.

“It is said that Grizzlies management did not want to take the chance, however remote given the team's recent struggles, that unexpected playoff success could force them to keep Jenkins when they had decided it was time for a change,” reported Fischer.

That's right: The Grizzlies were afraid that Jenkins and the team would perform too well in the postseason, thus forcing their hand, at least in the public's perception, to keep him around.

Not exactly what you want to hear if you're a player on the roster with the playoffs just around the corner.

A frustrating stretch for the Grizzlies

For large chunks of this season, the Grizzlies looked like true contenders in the Western Conference. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. resembled a true big three and Memphis had plenty of strong role players up and down the roster.

However, the Grizzlies have hit a major rough patch of late, losing 17 of their past 29 games and piling up some truly embarrassing moments, including surrendering 52 (!) third quarter points to the Minnesota Timberwolves during last week's game.

It's possible that the Grizzlies could see Minnesota for a rematch in the play-in game early next week, although there is still a lot to be sorted out in that department.

In any case, the Grizzlies will close out their season on Sunday afternoon vs. the Dallas Mavericks.