The Milwaukee Bucks and NBA world are surely reeling following the news that Damian Lillard will be out indefinitely with a blood clot in his right calf. While the star guard obviously wants to help the franchise carve out a deep run in the playoffs, he must prioritize his health.

“It’s unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up,” Lillard told senior NBA insider Chris Haynes on Tuesday night. “Along with the Bucks’ medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety. As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family. I’m grateful the Bucks acted quickly on this. They’ve been supportive and proactive throughout this process. I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career.”

The basketball ramifications are obviously of secondary importance, but they do not bode well for the Bucks. The franchise will presumably enter the playoffs at less than full strength once again, with low odds of contending for an Eastern Conference crown. The onus will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry Milwaukee as far as possible, while his fellow star takes the necessary steps to recover from his current condition.

If this is the end of Lillard's 2024-25 season, he finishes the campaign with 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 44.8/37.6/92.1 shooting splits in 58 games. Because the 34-year-old is unlikely to reach the necessary 65-game requirement for end-of-season accolades, his stellar campaign will not get the All-NBA Third-Team recognition it arguably deserves. Lillard has more pressing matters to tend to right now, though.

He will receive an outpouring of support during this health challenge. Milwaukee does not have much time to emotionally process the news, as it visits the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Head coach Doc Rivers will do his best to guide the locker room through this trying time.

Prayers are with Damian Lillard and his family.