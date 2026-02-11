PHOENIX– The Phoenix Suns made only one move during the trade deadline, but it's proving to be a good one. The team landed Amir Coffey from the Milwaukee Bucks, and he fits in nicely.

He finished Tuesday's 120-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks with six points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He picked up four fouls, but that seemed to be a microcosm of the game script.

Following the game, Coffey felt comfortable, but knew he needed to get caught up to speed.

“I got a lot of stuff to learn, a lot of stuff to go over, but at the end of the day, you still got to do your job,” Coffey said postgame in the locker room. “So, that stuff will come. But still got to go out and compete.”

Still, Coffey was able to play free, a signature point of head coach Jordan Ott's scheme. Obviously, there are plays, but he wants players to feel confident in their respective roles, and Coffey fits that bill.

Amir Coffey has more room to grow with the Suns

Luckily, the Suns had two days of rest in between games. During that time, Coffey was studying the plays, terminology, and simply where to be on the floor.

Again, he is a professional, so he has an understanding of where to be. But there's also the need to understand the system so he can maximize his talent and abilities on the floor.

With Phoenix establishing a solid rotation, throwing Coffey into the mix could stall what they've been building. But his performance on Tuesday gives the tell-tale signs that he'll blend in.

Shooting, defense, and versatility are all things that the front office, and head coach Jordan Ott have sought after. The All-Star break is around the corner, and it might give Coffey time to learn more ‘stuff' and apply it at game-speed.