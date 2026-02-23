The Phoenix Suns received bad news this past week when it was revealed that Dillon Brooks had suffered a hand injury and did not yet have a timeline for his potential return to the court. On Monday, following a meeting of the medical staff, it was announced that Brooks would have a recovery timeline of about four to six weeks as he rehabs from the hand injury, as per Shams Charania.

Dillon Brooks sustained the hand injury during the Suns’ win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. He played only seven minutes before needing to exit the game. He finished with five points and three rebounds.

The Suns recently welcomed Jalen Green back in the lineup after he had been sidelined for most of the first half of the season due to a hamstring injury. But losing Brooks for an extended period of time is a major blow for a team that is trying to keep pace in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

The Suns are currently 33-25 and in seventh place in the West standings. They are two games back of the No. 6 seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and being able to avoid the play-in altogether.

Brooks is in his first season with the Suns after being acquired as part of the multi-team blockbuster trade involving Kevin Durant in the offseason. So far, he has made an invaluable impact on the court.

Brooks has appeared in 50 of the Suns’ 58 games to this point, all starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 34.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.