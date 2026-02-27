The Phoenix Suns have been without Devin Booker for the past four games as he's been dealing with a hip strain injury he suffered in the team's 121-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on February 19. However, his latest update reveals he could return soon.

Reports indicate that the 29-year-old guard is expected to return in the first week of March, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix. Booker could either return for Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings or Thursday's contest against the Chicago Bulls.

“Devin Booker is progressing well from a hip strain and trending towards being back after this four-day break – Likely either Sacramento on Tuesday or Chicago on Thursday.”

That's great news for a Suns team firmly in the mix in the Western Conference. Phoenix owns the No. 7 seed as of Friday, February 27. Booker returning to the lineup should give the team what it needs to compete in the final stretch of the regular season.

The 11-year veteran has remained the face of the franchise this season. Although many believed the Suns could potentially struggle, Phoenix has actually been incredibly competitive. Especially when Devin Booker is on the court. In the 44 games he has played, Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the three-point line.

After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110 on Thursday, the Suns won't play again until the Tuesday game against the Kings. Phoenix gets three straight days off, giving Booker and his teammates plenty of time to rest and prepare for Sacramento.