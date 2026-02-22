The Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, coming into the game after their 113-110 win over the Orlando Magic, which came in the absence of star man Devin Booker. They take on a team that was handed a blowout 157-103 loss by the Denver Nuggets, and once again have plenty of injury concerns.

Jalen Green is on the injury report alongside Grayson Allen, with both players listed as questionable, per the official injury report. Green is dealing with right hamstring injury management after hitting a dramatic buzzer-beater in the Suns’ double-overtime win, while Allen continues to manage knee and ankle soreness.

Of course, the Trail Blazers are in a similar boat and have plenty of major absentees to deal with.

Jalen Green injury status vs. Trail Blazers

Jalen Green’s availability will be a game-time decision. However, there are plenty of other players confirmed to be out.

Joining Devin Booker are the likes of Dillon Brooks, Jordan Goodwin and Haywood Highsmith, who are dealing with a left hand fracture, a left calf strain and a right hamstring problem, respectively.

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (Achilles injury management) and Shaedon Sharpe (left calf strain) are out, while Javonte Cooke, Caleb Love, and Hansen Yang are unavailable due to G League assignments.

Suns injury report

Jalen Green — Questionable (right hamstring injury management)

Grayson Allen — Questionable (right knee and ankle injury management)

Devin Booker — Out (right hip strain)

Dillon Brooks — Out (left hand fracture)

Article Continues Below

Jordan Goodwin — Out (left calf strain)

Haywood Highsmith — Out (right knee injury management)

Cole Anthony — Out (not with team)

Trail Blazers injury report

Deni Avdija — Questionable (low back injury management)

Damian Lillard — Out (left Achilles injury management)

Shaedon Sharpe — Out (left calf strain)

Javonte Cooke — Out (G League two-way)

Caleb Love — Out (G League two-way)

Hansen Yang — Out (G League assignment)