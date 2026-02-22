PHOENIX– The injury bug continues to bite the Phoenix Suns, and this time it comes at the expense of Dillon Brooks. During Saturday's 113-100 thrilling double overtime win, Brooks broke his hand, which shocked many.

The latter sustained the injury in the first quarter and was grimacing a bit after taking shots or handling the ball. After the game, Phoenix players were made aware of the injury and had a plethora of reactions.

All of them were somber, with Jalen Green being in complete shock when the media told him about Brooks's injury.

“I never want to see anybody injured, especially break anything. But, I mean, that’s my guy,” Green said postgame.

“I’ll keep his spirits high. He’s needed out there. We miss him out there. Hopefully, I’ll talk to him after we get out of here and see where his head is at.”

Jalen Green was stunned when @DuaneRankin broke the news to him that Dillon Brooks suffered a broken hand in tonight’s game. “I never want to see anybody injured, especially break anything. But, I mean, that’s my guy. I’ll keep his spirits high. He’s needed out there. We miss… pic.twitter.com/X8FKtbFz9w — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) February 22, 2026

Moments before, the media spoke to Grayson Allen in the locker room. When he was informed about Brooks's injury, he knew because he talked to him immediately after the game.

Allen mentioned that Brooks was “bummed out” and will “hold it down” while he's out. However, there's an important message the sharpshooter had for all who are on the floor and available.

“It’s extremely unlucky. It’s kind of been our bad luck all year. We’re definitely going to miss him but, next guy up, and hopefully all the guys that are ready now, stay healthy because we need everyone to step up,” Allen said.

The Suns' will miss Dillon Brooks's presence after hand injury

Article Continues Below

Injuries come and go but at this point in the season, time missed weighs more and more. For someone like him who's only missed seven games, the best ability can be availability.

Not having the second-leading scorer on the team can throw the dynamic off. He's improved as a scorer, but Brooks brings an edge that most in the NBA don't seem to have.

But that's not stopping head coach Jordan Ott from feeling too down on himself or the team after Brooks's injury. Still, there's a key to stopping the bleeding that's been the team's bread and butter.

“We can't feel sorry for ourselves,” Ott said. “No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves. They (Orlando) surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares. And the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group.”

The camaraderie is one of many focal points within this particular Suns team. But having Brooks and Devin Booker both out, with three games in the next five days, will be a big test.

Once again, it's a next-man up mentality.