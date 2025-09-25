As the last man standing from the Phoenix Suns' failed Big 3 era, All-Star Devin Booker has a lot to prove in 2025-26, according to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins. Booker opened up about the disappointing years alongside Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal at Suns Media Day. However, as he turns the page into a new era in Phoenix, Perkins is challenging the four-time All-Star to elevate his game next season.

It's Booker's time to prove himself as one of the NBA's elite players, Perkins said, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“I'm looking at Devin Booker right now, and I'm saying he's on the clock. And when I say on the clock, it's time for Devin Booker to show the world that he belongs,” Perkins said. “When I say belong, belong in the company of an Anthony Edwards. Belong in the company of an SGA. Can he be a guy that can be that number one option of this Phoenix Suns franchise? And I'm waiting to see it.”

Despite Booker's first NBA Finals appearance in 2021, Kendrick Perkins wants to see what Devin can do as the Suns' top option and go-to star.

“Yes, he went to the NBA Finals three or four years ago,” Perkins added. “But he had CP3. He had Deandre Ayton. Now, all of a sudden, you done lost a lot of coaches throughout these last four years. You done lost a lot of players. Now I'm ready to see, and it's time for Devin Booker to prove that he belongs in that elite company.”

Devin Booker on the Suns' disappointing Big 3 era

Article Continues Below

All-Star Devin Booker is entering his 11th season with the Suns, which is a good time to reflect on the Big 3 era he shared alongside Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Booker admits the trying years were disappointing, but it didn't change the respect he has for Durant and Beal, he said, per Suns reporter Duane Rankin.

“It was tough,” Booker said. “I think just not getting to where we wanted to with Kevin and Brad. [Those are] two guys that I have a high respect for and always will. The opportunity to play alongside them was a lot in its own, but it will always be a disappointment to me to not do what we all sought out to do.”

Devin Booker on two-year run with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal: "It was tough. I think just not getting to where we wanted to with Kevin and Brad, two guys that I have a high respect for and always will. The opportunity to play alongside with them was a lot in its own, but it… pic.twitter.com/RWj2wAWZmZ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 25, 2025

Booker and the Suns will begin their preseason schedule against the Lakers on October 3.