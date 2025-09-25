When Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker entered the NBA in 2018, he was just a wide-eyed 18-year-old. He wasn't even legally allowed to drink.

But for athletes, time can be on warp speed. Today, Booker is now the main veteran of the Suns, with his young teammates looking up to him for guidance.

In July, Booker signed a record-setting two-year contract extension worth $145 million, keeping him in Phoenix until 2030. It further showed that the team views him as the cornerstone and the player to build around as he enters his 11th season in the NBA.

In a video posted by the league on X, the 28-year-old guard was asked on media day: “On your hands, can you tell me how many years you've been in the NBA now?”

With a deadpan tone, Booker had the perfect response.

“I can't, I'd need my toes,” said the four-time All-Star.

It's safe to say that not many envisioned Booker to become the elite player he is now. He came off the bench during his one-and-done stint at Kentucky and fell to the 13th overall pick in the draft. Fans thought that he would simply be a sidekick or an offensive sparkplug. Now, he is the undisputed face of the Suns.

Phoenix pressed the reset button in the offseason after the failed experiment with the trio of Booker and fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. While the team-up looked good on paper, the Suns didn't find much success on the floor.

They missed last season's playoffs after a woeful 36-46 win-loss record. Booker, however, continued to put up big numbers, averaging 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and a career-high 7.1 assists.

With Durant and Beal gone, Booker needs to up the ante even more. He will rely on guards Jalen Green and Grayson Allen, forward Dillon Brooks, and centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards to provide support.