The NBA's Executive of the Year is typically awarded to the league's best team, as evidenced by Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti in the 2024-25 season. But don't tell that to Phoenix Suns GM Brian Gregory.

The latter has completely transformed Phoenix after the 2024-25 offseason, where there were a plethora of questions. What will happen with Kevin Durant? What about Bradley Beal's looming contract? Will Devin Booker commit to Phoenix?

He answered all of those questions, but seemed to rebuild the culture through alignment in a matter of months. While alignment was the butt of every joke about Gregory, he had his sights set on a complete 180-degree turnaround.

Comparing Thunder's Sam Presti to the Suns' Brian Gregory's offseason

Presti made two of the most impressive moves that season with Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Those two alone showed how dominant and deep Oklahoma City was in the 2024-25 season, thanks to Presti's acumen for finding talent and fit. The 64-win season was capped with an NBA Finals victory.

It highlighted that building through the draft, finding and developing the right players and coaches, and establishing the culture, in addition to finding fit, was the ultimate concoction for sustained success.

As they were in the Finals, Phoenix began preparing for the 2025 NBA draft. They didn't have the best draft capital after the Suns traded away their lone guaranteed draft pick in 2031 for three-firsts from the Utah Jazz.

However, these three picks were the least favorable among the three teams (basically, the team with the best record is the pick Phoenix would get). Leading up to the draft, Gregory's collegiate expertise came in.

They had some draft picks but secured a massive one when the Suns traded Kevin Durant for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, and a slew of second-round picks.

That first-round pick was used to draft Duke center Khaman Maluach. Then the first-year general manager put on his scouting cap and found two future pieces in Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.

Gregory called the latter “the best college shooter of the last three years.” And for Fleming, his defense, shooting, and unreal athleticism aligned with his vision.

All the while, they traded for former Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams on draft day. The 23-year old big man was set to be the team's starting center, and it seemed to be a low-risk, high-reward move.

But roughly two weeks prior, the Suns hired Jordan Ott, which fueled much skepticism due to a potential Michigan State tie between him, Gregory, and owner Mat Ishbia.

Regardless, the GM mentioned that the organization conducted dozens and dozens of interviews to find the right guy. He even called in outside sources to hear a different perspective.

Hiring the coach of the future, drafting the key players of the future, and establishing a longstanding culture were prevalent within one month.

How has the Suns' regular season looked vs the Thunder's?

For the Thunder, they haven't surprised anyone by their dominance. At the beginning of the year, they looked to potentially shatter the Golden State Warriors' record of most wins in a season (73).

Article Continues Below

They came back down to earth, but Oklahoma City's dominance put everyone on notice. A dynasty looks to be on the rise, but before analyzing that, let's go back to Jan. 4.

A nearly healthy Suns team takes down the Thunder on a game-winner. The previous two meetings didn't go Phoenix's way, but they were riddled with stars coming back from injury (Devin Booker) or being out due to injury.

One game doesn't equal why Gregory should win over Presti? If that were the case, that would be incoherent. That Sunday night was a microcosm of what the Suns GM has built: a gritty, physical, defensive-minded, and connected team.

Someone in particular has changed the culture, that being Brooks. He's changed the culture everywhere he's gone, even dating back to his time with the Memphis Grizzlies.

After nearly being traded to Phoenix in 2018, it was a full-circle moment when he was dealt. Playing alongside Booker has elevated both of their respective games, but Brooks has taken his game to another level.

There's more of an offensive responsibility and obligation, to which he has carried that mantle quite well. Averaging over 20 points per game and shooting nearly 70% at the rim is impressive.

His unorthodox offensive game has thrown defenders off their rhythm. Even with Booker and Green out, Brooks has embraced being the go-to option, something he cited that began after the 2024-25 first-round series with the Golden State Warriors.

Through the All-Star break, Oklahoma City had 42 wins compared to Phoenix's 32. The Thunder's dominance was expected, but the Suns' surprise was something that caught many by surprise.

What has Brian Gregory done post-All-Star break for the Suns?

The moves haven't stopped since the backend of the season began. The team got Green back for hopefully the long haul, even being extra diligent for his hamstring recovery.

Simultaneously, the Suns signed Haywood Highsmith to a two-year deal off waivers and gave two-way player Jamaree Bouyea a contract extension.

Bouyea, in particular, has been a nice addition while Green was out. Another above-the-rim guard who can create his own shot. Meanwhile, Highsmith brings the defensive intensity and versatility that Gregory has preached since he took the job.

Injuries have plagued the team from showing what they can look like with the trio of Booker, Brooks, and Green all healthy. Nonetheless, Phoenix has held its own without all three on the court.

If the success continues, Gregory should hoist the Executive of the Year award based on the team's turnaround, navigating the free agent market, and maximizing the most of the Durant trade and landing a player who aligns with what the culture ought to be.