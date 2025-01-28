Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is known for his elite shot-making ability. On Monday night, he surpassed NBA legend Tim Duncan on one of the NBA's all-time lists.

Heading into the Suns' matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant went into the matchup with 10,284 field goals made as he sat 15th on the all-time list. He needed to make two shots to pass Duncan, who made 10,285 attempts throughout his 19-year career.

Safe to say, Durant was successful in convincing fashion. He finished the night with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field, surpassing the Spurs legend in the process.

He now trails Kevin Garnett for the 13th spot, who made 10,505 shots in his 21 years in the league.

What's next for Kevin Durant, Suns

Kevin Durant earned the 15th All Star selection of his career last week, having his name be part of the Western Conference starters.

Despite the Suns being up and down throughout the season so far, Durant has continued to perform at a high level. He is averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game on 52.4% shooting from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc.

The Suns did beat the Clippers 111-109 on the road Monday night. Devin Booker assisted Durant with a game-high 26 points while providing eight assists and seven rebounds. Grayson Allen put up 18 points and seven rebounds, Tyus Jones finished with 17 points and five rebounds, and Royce O'Neale had 11 points.

Phoenix now finds themselves with a 23-21 record, sitting at the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings. It puts them in position for a play-in spot, trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by 0.5 games as well as the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers by 2.5 games.

The Suns have two games left in January, hosting the Timberwolves on Wednesday before traveling to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday.