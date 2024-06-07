With the NBA Draft Lottery complete, the Blazers are holding pair of lottery picks in this month's NBA Draft. Portland owns the seventh and 14th picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

This year's draft is considered to be a bit of a downer compared to recent years. There is certainly talent to be found, but there isn't considered to be a significant number of top-tier players available at the top of the draft. This means that, while a transcendent superstar may not be had, there are still quality rotation players to be found throughout the first round.

With the uncertainty surround this year's draft, there are multiple players in play for the Blazers with the seventh (and 14th) pick this month. One such player, G-League Ignite wing Ron Holland, may be available for Portland at no. 7.

In 15 games of the 2023-24 season, the 6'8″ Holland averaged 18.5 points, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from three, with 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Ron Holland strengths

Holland was undoubtedly the key player in the Ignite's final season, leading the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists. Holland is a strong finisher at the rim who is particularly effective in transition.

Holland is a capable spot up shooter from inside the arc and has shown potential as an off-the-dribble shooter. His above average athleticism and constant motor make him difficult for opponents to contend with.

Holland is already a solid perimeter defender who makes quick reads and has real disruptive capabilities. With his excellent 6'11” wingspan, he projects as a high-level NBA defender capable of guarding 1-4. The fact that he clearly enjoys playing defense and is constantly hustling bodes well for his future on that end.

Holland is a functional two-way swingman that could be able to play small-ball power forward due to his length and defensive versatility.

Ron Holland weaknesses

Holland struggled significantly from the 3-point line, not just with frequent misses but with frequent airballs and bad misses. He also proved to be turnover-prone due to court vision issues and occasional poor decision-making.

Despite his skill and length on that end, Holland would sometimes get overly aggressive on defense – leading to lapses.

Holland also needs to get stronger and refine his ball-handling skills. There's a real sense that he coasted on sheer size and athleticism, and he needs to further develop in order to be a more complete impact player.

Ron Holland fit with Blazers

Portland has young guards Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe under contract for years to come. High-dollar front court producers Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton are also on the books at least through 2025-26. The point between drafting for fit and best available may be Holland.

Ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the high school class of 2023, Holland is loaded with tools and promise. They were evident in spurts during his season with G League Ignite.

The NBA Draft is June 26-27.