The Portland Trail Blazers celebrated one of their legends during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, paying homage to Bill Walton. The team honored the Hall of Famer with video tributes, tie-dye shirts filling the arena, and appearances from former teammates at the Moda Center.

The evening paid tribute to Walton, a two-time NBA All-Star in 1977 and 1978 who guided the Trail Blazers to their historic 1977 championship. Walton passed away in May 2024 at 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Bill Walton's family present for the Trailblazers tribute

Walton's family and several members of the 1977 championship team—his former teammates—were present at the Moda Center and took part in various in-game tributes, according to the Blazers. His grandchildren had the honor of delivering the game ball.

Bill Walton's grandchildren help deliver the game ball ❤️ The NBA family will honor the legendary big man tonight in Portland!

The Blazers had already paid tribute to Bill Walton back in September 2024 by adding a special touch to their jerseys. Throughout the 2024-25 season, every Portland jersey has showcased a “uniquely Walton” tie-dye band, with his number 32 displayed in bold white lettering.

Walton's impact went beyond his dominance as a center—he became a lively and charismatic NBA broadcaster, bringing his deep love for the game to every broadcast.

Emphasizing his impact beyond the court, the Trail Blazers stated, “As a broadcaster, he brought the game to life with rich and lively commentary that connected fans to the game in exciting and memorable ways. Off the court, Walton was a friend, father, husband and community leader.”

Fans attending Sunday’s game were invited to embrace Walton’s signature look by wearing tie-dye and received special tie-dye headbands to complete the tribute.

To honor his lifelong devotion to the Grateful Dead, the Garcia Birthday Band, a tribute group, took the stage at halftime. Drummer Mickey Hart once dubbed Walton the “biggest Deadhead in the world.”

Lionel Hollins honoring Bill Walton

Former teammate Lionel Hollins, addressing the media before the Blazers' matchup against the Detroit Pistons, emphasized how Walton’s charisma and skill distinguished him from the rest.

“Bill was not somebody who was above everybody.He was just a regular guy who had unbelievable talent. He had talent to be one of the greatest players that ever played. And if he had been able to stay healthy, he would have been one of the greatest players that ever played. He still was a great player and Hall of Fame player,” remarked Hollins.

Several members of the championship squad—Hollins, Dave Twardzik, Bobby Gross, Johnny Davis, Lloyd Neal, and Wally Walker—were present at the Moda Center for the tribute.

That team, including the late Maurice Lucas, who passed away in 2010, had the potential for multiple championships if not for Walton’s career-altering foot injury. Even so, their lone title remains one of the city's most cherished sports moments nearly five decades later.

The former teammates reunited before Sunday’s game to reflect on their time together. Hollins noted that while they don’t connect frequently, whenever they do, their bond feels as strong as ever, as if no time has passed.